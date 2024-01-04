Home / Politics / Crude oil prices falling but no control on looting of Modi govt: Kharge

Crude oil prices falling but no control on looting of Modi govt: Kharge

Press Trust of India New Delhi

Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 12:22 PM IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday targeted the Modi government for not reducing the prices of petrol and diesel even when crude oil prices were falling globally.

In a post on X, Kharge also put out a chart, which said crude oil has reduced by 31 per cent in 19 months but the minister says there will be no reduction in the prices of petrol and diesel.

"Crude oil prices are falling, but there is no control on the looting of the Modi government. Modi ji's ministers themselves are saying that 'there has been no talk with oil companies about reducing prices'. Oil companies are earning Rs 8 to Rs 10 profit from the public on every litre of petrol and Rs 3 to Rs 4 profit on diesel," he said in his post.

"The country is looking for an account of lowest 'public savings' in 50 years, ... in BJP's false speeches of 'Acche Din' and in their hollow advertisements," Kharge added.

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 12:22 PM IST

