Datanomics: Quick glance at India's history of no-confidence motions

On Tuesday, Parliament started discussing a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. He is the sixth individual in Parliament to have faced a no-confidence motion. Between 1951 and 2026, a total of 541 confidence and no-confidence motions have been moved in Parliament as well as state legislatures.
No-confidence motions are rarely adopted
At 352, no-confidence motions targeting state governments were higher in number, followed by those against the central government. Only six have targeted individuals in Parliament.
No-confidence motions against state and central governments have declined over the decades. Those against state governments peaked at 83 between 1961 and 1970, and then fell to 25 in 2011-2020.