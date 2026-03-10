Home / Politics / Datanomics: Quick glance at India's history of no-confidence motions

Datanomics: Quick glance at India's history of no-confidence motions

Discussion on a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla began in the House, with historical data showing most such motions in India have targeted state governments

no-confidence motion India, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, parliamentary no-confidence motions, confidence motion India Parliament, no-confidence motion history India, state government no-confidence motions, Lok Sabha Speaker removal motion, Indian parl
premium
Jayant Pankaj
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 11:21 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
On Tuesday, Parliament started discussing a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. He is the sixth individual in Parliament to have faced a no-confidence motion. Between 1951 and 2026, a total of 541 confidence and no-confidence motions have been moved in Parliament as well as state legislatures.
 
No-confidence motions are rarely adopted
 
At 352, no-confidence motions targeting state governments were higher in number, followed by those against the central government. Only six have targeted individuals in Parliament. 
 
Steady decline in number
 
No-confidence motions against state and central governments have declined over the decades. Those against state governments peaked at 83 between 1961 and 1970, and then fell to 25 in 2011-2020.
 
Those against the Centre decreased from 12 in 1961 -70 to just 1 in 2011-20. 
 
No-confidence motion against individuals
 
Most no-confidence motions against individuals targeted Lok Sabha speakers, and Parliament has defeated all such motions against them. 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Akhilesh seeks debate on West Asia, questions Centre's foreign policy

Premium

Is Patnaik shedding 'equidistance' doctrine? BJD-Cong tie-up sparks buzz

Premium

As Nitish Kumar steps aside, Bihar faces an unfinished political agenda

West Asia crisis, LPG price hike may dominate Budget session of Parliament

Nitish Kumar's son Nishant joins JD(U) amid buzz over deputy CM role

Topics :Om BirlaLok Sabhano confidence motionLok Sabha Speaker

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 11:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story