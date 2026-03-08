Is Patnaik shedding 'equidistance' doctrine? BJD-Cong tie-up sparks buzz

40 in fray for 37 RS seats Forty candidates are in the fray for 37 Rajya Sabha seats, but elections are likely to be held on March 16 only for one seat each in Haryana, Odisha, and Bihar.Candidates for the remaining 34 seats are expected to be declared elected unopposed on Monday evening.Among those likely to be elected unopposed are Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Nitin Nabin, both from Bihar, as well as Sharad Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) from Maharashtra, who is the joint candidate of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Whether Hota wins or Ray manages to secure support from dissidents within the BJD and Congress ranks, one thing is clear: Odisha’s politics is entering a new phase — one in which political equations once considered impossible may increasingly become part of the state’s evolving reality.While the BJD fielded corporate honcho-turned-politician Santrupt Misra as its official nominee, Patnaik declared urologist and former vice-chancellor of Odisha University of Health Sciences, Datteswar Hota, as the “common candidate” backed by the Congress.