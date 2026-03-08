As Nitish Kumar steps aside, Bihar faces an unfinished political agenda

Another major challenge will be curbing the large-scale migration of young people seeking employment elsewhere. With a population of more than 120 million, a large share of Bihar’s residents falls within the working-age group. According to a 2021 NITI Aayog report, nearly 58 per cent of the state’s population is below the age of 25, making Bihar one of India’s youngest states. “Bihar has the demography; the task is to convert it into a dividend,” said Diwakar. “Young minds must be turned into skilled minds by expanding higher education and skill training, thus creating employment opportunities. Otherwise brain drain will continue and demography will become a burden.”