As Nitish Kumar steps aside, Bihar faces an unfinished political agenda

When Kumar became chief minister in 2005, Bihar was widely counted among India’s ‘BIMARU’ states, alongside Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Despite progress on several fronts since then, Bihar remains the only one among these states yet to fully shed the label.
At the time, Bihar’s per capita income was among the lowest in India. The road network was underdeveloped, electricity access was limited in both rural and urban areas, and the state lagged on several social indicators.
In the years that followed, the government focused on rebuilding state capacity and expanding infrastructure. Bihar’s economic growth accelerated in the late 2000s and early 2010s, at times placing it among India’s faster-growing state economies. Over the past two decades, Bihar’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) growth has outpaced the national rate several times. The GSDP expanded from about ₹79,382 crore in 2005-06 to roughly ₹9,91,997 crore in 2024-25. During the same period, per capita income rose nearly eightfold, from around ₹8,223 to ₹76,490.