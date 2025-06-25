Datanomics: South fears delimitation punishment for population control

Last week, the Centre issued a notification regarding the next population Census, scheduled for 2027. A few days before that, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reignited the debate on the criteria for delimitation. This has sparked rumours that southern states will lose Lok Sabha seats if delimitation is based on the Census. This also comes after data shows that southern states have managed their population better than northern counterparts.

People represented by each MP (in mn)

Lok Sabha seats and their distribution among states have been frozen since 1971. Disparity in voter representation between south and north grew – population represented by each MP in south has not grown in tandem with the north

Note: North India is taken in political context, not geographical, and includes Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh, whereas South includes Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala *Population is based on projections by technical group on population projections. Representation is on the assumption that total seats of each state remain same. Change in seats for 2027 Based on population trends, northern states are likely to gain 37 seats, while southern states may lose 25 seats in 2027 if the number of MP seats remains the same and is distributed among states based on the next Census.