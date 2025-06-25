Home / Politics / 'Wings are yours': Tharoor posts cryptic message after Kharge's Modi snub

'Wings are yours': Tharoor posts cryptic message after Kharge's Modi snub

Congress chief Kharge criticised Tharoor for praising PM Modi in a recent article on Operation Sindoor; the MP responded with a poetic post, fuelling talk of internal dissent

Shashi Tharoor
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (File Photo)
Vijay Prasad Sharma New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 9:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Just hours after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge took a veiled swipe at Shashi Tharoor for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Thiruvananthapuram MP posted a cryptic message on X, interpreted as a subtle retort to internal criticism.
 
“Don't ask permission to fly. The wings are yours. And the sky belongs to no one,” Tharoor wrote, accompanied by an image of a bird in flight. 

Kharge’s jibe sparks intra-party tension

Kharge, responding to Tharoor’s recent article commending Modi’s diplomacy after Operation Sindoor, remarked, “It’s country first for us, but for some people, it’s Modi first.” The comment was seen as one of the sharpest rebukes from the Congress high command amid growing speculation of a rift.
 
Tharoor had written in The Hindu that Prime Minister Modi’s “energy, dynamism and willingness to engage” were valuable diplomatic assets, deserving broader support. The article drew attention after the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s subsequent military response, named Operation Sindoor.  ALSO READ: 'Modi first, country later': Kharge takes dig at Tharoor over PM remarks

Congress distances itself from Tharoor’s praise

Though Tharoor later clarified at a Moscow event that his views were patriotic and not indicative of any political shift, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate reiterated that his opinion did not reflect the party’s official stance.
 
“It may be his own opinion; it is not the opinion of the Congress party,” Shrinate said, stressing that the party had consistently challenged the government’s narrative with evidence.
 
Kharge also remarked that Tharoor is highly fluent in English. "I can't read English well. His language is very good. That's why we have made him a Congress Working Committee member," he said in a press conference.  ALSO READ: Not a sign of my leaping to join BJP: Tharoor on Op Sindoor outreach column

Operation Sindoor stirs political friction

Congress initially supported the government’s retaliation against the Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 civilians. However, it later shifted stance, demanding transparency over the ceasefire and questioning the role of the United States in its mediation.
 
Tharoor’s support for the government’s diplomatic handling — coupled with his nomination to lead a parliamentary delegation — deepened the perception of internal disagreement within the Opposition ranks.

Praise amid polarisation

Despite the internal criticism, Tharoor’s comments during a time of national crisis earned him praise from even his usual critics, who appreciated his willingness to put party politics aside.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

EC to review voters' lists in six states to weed out illegal immigrants

Bypoll wins were semifinals for 2027 polls in Punjab, Gujarat: Kejriwal

Congress continues to have dictatorial mindset of Emergency, says Nadda

Jagan slams Andhra govt for failing to support students, unemployed youth

Congress slams govt over US travel advisory, calls it diplomatic failure

Topics :Shashi Tharoormallikarjun khargeOperation SindoorPahalgam attackCongress

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 9:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story