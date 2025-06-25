Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to carry out an intensive review of electoral rolls — that is, the voters’ list — this year in six states, beginning with Bihar, to eliminate illegal foreign migrants by checking their place of birth, according to a report from news agency PTI. The(ECI) is set to carry out an intensive review of electoral rolls — that is, the voters’ list — this year in six states, beginning with Bihar, to eliminate illegal foreign migrants by checking their place of birth, according to a report from news agency PTI.

Assembly elections are scheduled in Bihar later this year, and in five other states — Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal — in early 2026.

The move follows crackdowns in various states on illegal immigrants into India, including those from Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Eventually, the poll authority will begin special intensive revision across the country “for the discharge of its constitutional mandate to protect the integrity of the electoral rolls”.

ALSO READ: Lalu Prasad Yadav files nomination papers for re-election as RJD president As part of the review, booth-level poll officials will carry out house-to-house verification to ensure an error-free voters’ list. In view of the Assembly elections in Bihar, the ECI has decided to conduct its special intensive revision in the state immediately. The last such exercise for the state was conducted in 2003. The terms of the legislative Assemblies of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal end in May–June next year, and a comprehensive review of the electoral rolls in these states will commence by the end of this year, ECI officials told PTI.

Amid allegations by opposition parties that the election body has manipulated voter data to help the BJP, the poll panel has taken additional steps during the revision process to ensure illegal immigrants are not enrolled in the voters’ list at any stage. ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi claims Fadnavis seat voter list grew by 8% in just 5 months An additional ‘declaration form’ has been introduced for a category of applicants seeking to become electors or shifting from outside the state. They will have to prove that they were born in India before 1 July 1987, and provide documents establishing date of birth and/or place of birth.