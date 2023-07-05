Home / Politics / Decision to join Maha govt taken after consideration: Chhagan Bhujbal

Decision to join Maha govt taken after consideration: Chhagan Bhujbal

'Our decision did not happen like we woke up one morning and joined the government,' he added

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2023 | 3:04 PM IST
Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal, belonging to the Nationalist Congress Party's Ajit Pawar camp, on Wednesday said they took the decision of joining the Eknath Shinde-BJP government in Maharashtra after "proper consideration".

On Sunday, Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the NCP to become deputy chief minister in the Shiv Sena-BJP government. Eight other NCP MLAs, including Bhujbal, were sworn in as ministers in the Shinde cabinet.

Speaking to a news channel, Bhujbal said, We have taken the decision to join the Maharashtra government after proper consideration. If he (NCP chief Sharad Pawar) has a long career of 57-58 years in politics, I have also spent 56 years in the same field."

"Our decision did not happen like we woke up one morning and joined the government," he added.

Asked about the Sharad Pawar camp filing a "caveat" before the Election Commission of India, requesting it not to take any decision on a plea from Ajit Pawar faction before hearing the former's side, Bhujbal said they are ready for this legal fight as well.

Let them go before the ECI, he said.

We have given 'guru dakshina' (tradition of thanks-giving and acknowledging role of guru/teacher in one's life) to Sharad Pawar. We made his nephew the deputy chief minister of the state. We have brought the whole party to power, Bhujbal said.

Notably, as many as 35 of 53 NCP MLAs were present at the party meeting convened by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Mumbai on Wednesday, party sources said.

The number will increase further, they said.

According to former principal secretary of Maharashtra Legislature Anant Kalse, Ajit Pawar camp needs the support of at least 36 MLAs to avoid disqualification.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar's supporters thronged his residence in south Mumbai on Wednesday, hours ahead of the show of strength meetings convened by him and Ajit Pawar who parted ways to become the deputy chief minister.

Topics :Maharashtra governmentChhagan BhujbalNCPajit pawar

First Published: Jul 05 2023 | 3:04 PM IST

