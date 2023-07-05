Home / Politics / Help develop local leaders, don't fight among yourselves: Kharge to cadre

Help develop local leaders, don't fight among yourselves: Kharge to cadre

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday urged the party cadre to help develop leadership at the grassroots level and not fight among each other

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Urging party leaders and workers to think about the party's future, Kharge cited his own example and said he gave party tickets to even those who helped the BJP in his defeat

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2023 | 2:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday urged the party cadre to help develop leadership at the grassroots level and not fight among each other.

Inaugurating the party's national workshop on the 'Leadership Development Mission' for the SC, ST, OBC and the minorities wings at the Congress headquarters here, he called for making it successful and sought support from all levels.

Urging party leaders and workers to think about the party's future, Kharge cited his own example and said he gave party tickets to even those who helped the BJP in his defeat in the Lok Sabha elections as he wanted the party to succeed.

"We have to promote leadership development. But that does not mean you start fighting with local leadership and complain against them. You have to work in coordination with the local leadership," he told party workers at the workshop.

"You should not fight among yourselves. You should all support them. Most people try to target and try to pull down new leaders," he noted.

Kharge said the 'Leadership Development Mission' was announced at the Udaipur Chintan Shivir of the party.

"We are constantly pushing to strengthen the organisation. Unless you are strong or you don't stand on your own feet or instil self-respect in yourself, you cannot move forward," he told the party cadre.

Also Read

Congress Prez Mallikarjun Kharge urges people to fight for a united India

Oppn meet: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Kharge arrive in Bihar's Patna

Mallikarjun Kharge pays tribute to Sarojini Naidu on her birth anniversary

'Kill Kharge plot' launched by BJP leaders, claims Congress' Surjewala

To probe audio recording's credibility: Bommai on Kharge assassination plot

Freedom of press under attack in Kerala, alleges ex-I&B Minister Javadekar

Ajit Pawar ahead in numbers game; 35 of 53 NCP MLAs attend his meeting

Ajit Pawar vs Sharad Pawar: Separate NCP meeting called to find 'real NCP'

Delhi Congress to meet on Wednesday to deliberate on DPCC president

People will not buy into hollow slogans of BJP: Kharge slams govt on prices

Topics :mallikarjun khargeCongress

First Published: Jul 05 2023 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story