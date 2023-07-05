Attempts to create polarisation through UCC: Chhattisgarh Dy CM TS Deo

Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh T S Singh Deo on Wednesday alleged that efforts are being made through Uniform Civil Code to create polarization in the name of the Muslim community as well as create a division of votes on the "pretext of Hindu and Muslim".

"Efforts are being made to create polarization in the name of the Muslim community through this means (UCC) so that votes get divided. They (apparently referring to BJP) talk only about Hindu-Muslim so that they can win the elections," the Deputy CM stated in Raipur on Tuesday. Singh Deo was responding to Uttar Pradesh Minorities Commission Chairperson Ashfaq Saifi's remarks, that those who were opposing the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, were opposing the development, education & equality of Muslims.

"After the result of Karnataka elections, conscious voters will cast their votes by keeping several things in mind and they will not get into these emotional things," Deo added. "Lord Hanuman, The Kerala story, Hijab issues were raked up to end the Muslim reservation and massive attempts were made for polarization in Karnataka but eventually, voters gave their clear mandate," said Deo.

He added that UCC is not an issue for state assembly elections or general elections in 2024. "People will understand".

He further said that there are no such issues as surgical strikes, Pulwama attack, abrogation of article 370 and Ram Mandir left to appeal to voters, in an apparent reference to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government.

"Therefore, attempts are on to create division among people on the emotional ground and seek votes," he said, without taking any names.

Singh Deo further said that a few months back, he had seen the interview of Kapil Sibbal, wherein the senior advocate read the statement of Golwalkar given in the constituent assembly. "According to Golwalkar's statement, this (UCC) should not be a law in the country. This country has a lot of diversity and to maintain harmony in diversity, we have to work".

Be it Sikh, Christian, tribal or any other community, everyone has their separate culture and traditions, he added.

