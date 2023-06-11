Home / Politics / Degrees of separation: In 17th LS, 27% of MPs had studied up to Class 12

Degrees of separation: In 17th LS, 27% of MPs had studied up to Class 12

Profile of present-day Lower House, progression of MP profiles over time bear review ahead of 18th Lok Sabha

BS Reporter
Premium
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2023 | 3:41 PM IST
Even as work is scheduled to begin to find candidates for the 18th Lok Sabha (LS), the profile of the current Lower House and the progression of Members of Parliament’s (MPs’) profiles over the years bear review. In the 17th LS, 27 per cent of MPs had studied up to Class 12. By comparison, the 16th LS had 20 per cent of MPs who had studied up to Class 12.
Since 1996, at least 75 per cent of the representatives of each LS have been graduates.

In the first LS (1952), the most common job MPs held was in the legal profession as lawyers (32 per cent), which has since come down over the years (only 4 per cent in the 17th LS). More MPs now declare their occupation as social and political work (from none in the first LS to 38 per cent in the 17th LS).
 
The average age of an MP is 54 years.

The 17th LS has 12 per cent of its members below the age of 40. This is more than the 16th LS, which had 8 per cent of MPs below the age of 40.
 
This bucks the longer-term trend of an ageing LS. The proportion of MPs below the age of 40 has steadily declined from 26 per cent in the first LS.
 
On average, women MPs are six years younger compared to their male counterparts in the 17th LS.
text and graphics: PRS Legislative Research


Topics :Member of ParliamentParliamentLok Sabha

First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 10:38 PM IST

