Shifting discourse on Lord Ram: A matter of concern for BJP in Chhattisgarh

All eyes were glued to the television screen as Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (pictured) started his speech after inaugurating the Rashtriya Ramayana Mahotsav (National Ramayana Festival) in Raigarh, known as the industrial hub of Chhattisgarh. The three-day event was organised for the first time in the state, which figures prominently in the Ramayana.

It was a hot day on June 1, literally, and metaphorically too, for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The mercury level in the Chhattisgarh capital went above 42 degrees Celsius and BJP leaders were feeling the heat even while sitting in an air-conditioned room in the state party headquarters.