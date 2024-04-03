Home / Politics / Delhi BJP sends defamation notice to Atishi, demands public apology

Delhi BJP sends defamation notice to Atishi, demands public apology

At a press conference here on Wednesday, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said a defamation notice has been sent to Atishi, demanding a public apology for her claim

Atishi failed to provide evidence of who approached her, how and when. The AAP is undergoing a crisis in Delhi, which is why they are making such baseless allegations | File image (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 12:19 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The BJP's Delhi unit has sent a defamation notice to senior AAP leader Atishi and demanded a public apology for her claim that the saffron party approached her through a "very close" person to join it.

A day earlier, the Delhi minister claimed that four senior AAP leaders, including herself, would be arrested soon and claimed that she was advised to join the BJP or be ready to be arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

At a press conference here on Wednesday, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said a defamation notice has been sent to Atishi, demanding a public apology for her claim.

"Atishi failed to provide evidence of who approached her, how and when. The AAP is undergoing a crisis in Delhi, which is why they are making such baseless allegations out of frustration. But we will not let her get away with this," he said.

Sachdeva chief asked Atishi to submit her phone to an investigation agency to prove her claim.

The Delhi BJP's lawyer said the party has sent a defamation notice to Atishi to withdraw her statement which he termed "false, defamatory, and concocted" and claimed was made with a "mala fide intent".

Further legal action will be taken against her if she fails to back up her claims, he said.

Also Read

Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

Delhi liquor policy case highlights: ED summons are illegal, says Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal arrested: Can a chief minister run office from behind bars?

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Here are the routes to avoid amid AAP protests

Delhi liquor scam: Here's what Opposition leaders said on Kejriwal's arrest

Manmohan Singh's Rajya Sabha tenure ends; Kharge lauds his 'quiet dignity'

AAP to observe 'Samuhik Upwas' on Sunday against CM's arrest: Gopal Rai

Kejriwal ko Aashirwaad: Delhi min to announce phase II of WhatsApp campaign

Lok Sabha polls, phase 1: 7 women among 80 candidates in Uttar Pradesh

Stalin slams BJP for 'somersault' on Katchatheevu, says PM has no guts

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :AtishiArvind KejriwalBJPAam Aadmi Party

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 12:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story