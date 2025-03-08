Home / Politics / Delhi govt launches Mahila Samriddhi Yojana; Rs 2,500 aid sparks cheers

Delhi govt launches Mahila Samriddhi Yojana; Rs 2,500 aid sparks cheers

Adding to the festive spirit, women showered flowers on each other as a gesture of warmth and celebration, dancing with joy and singing songs

Rekha Gupta
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during an interaction with women's organisations. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2025 | 9:14 PM IST
The announcement of the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, ensuring a monthly allowance of Rs 2,500, turned the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium into a hub of celebration.

The rhythmic beats of dhol and nagara filling the air as the International Women's Day programme unfolded in a spectacle of joy and celebration as women welcomed the Rs 2,500 monthly allowance initiative as a vital support with some planned to save it for future while others intended to use it for their children and families.

Adding to the festive spirit, women showered flowers on each other as a gesture of warmth and celebration, dancing with joy and singing songs. Slogans of "Mahila Morcha" echoed through the air.

Addressing the gathering, BJP National President JP Nadda announced that the Delhi Cabinet had approved an allocation of Rs 5,100 crore for implementing the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana and congratulated Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for the initiative.

As he concluded his speech, the stadium erupted with cheers of joy and the attendees hailed Prime Minister Narendraa Modi. Many women, as a mark of gratitude, presented flowers to the CM who was seated on the stage.

Ram Lata, a 38-year-old housewife from Mukherjee Nagar, told PTI, I am not a working woman, so if they give Rs 2,500 per month, it means more than I ever imagined. For women who have no source of income, this is like a dream come true. I will use this money to fulfill my children's wishes.

Another woman, Madhuri Yadav, expressed her excitement, saying, When the scheme was announced, we were all so happy. I just hope we start receiving the money soon. I plan to use the first installment for donation and bhandara as a thanksgiving to God. From the next installments, I will use the money for my personal needs.

At the venue, women cheered and shared their thoughts. Many emphasised that this initiative was particularly empowering for those without an independent source of income.

For those of us who rely entirely on our families for even a single penny, this money is a huge relief, one woman shared. Others echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the necessity of financial support for economic independence.

However, many also expressed hope that the disbursement process would be expedited so they could benefit from the funds soon.

Ramlata, a 42-year-old resident of Dakshinpuri who works as a house helper, said, I work at multiple homes, spending hours every day, yet I earn only Rs 3,000 a month. With this financial support from the government, I can reduce my workload by one household, giving myself and my family more time, without it affecting me financially. But I hope the process doesn't take too long, and I receive the money as promised soon.

Delhi BJP Co-Incharge Alka Gurjar, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and BJP Mahila Morcha National President Vanathi Srinivasan were among those who attended the programme.

First Published: Mar 08 2025 | 9:13 PM IST

