Virendra Sachdeva slams AAP over failure in Punjab's cash transfer scheme

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over its failure to fulfill promises of transferring Rs 1,000 to the women of Punjab.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Sachdeva sought an answer from the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, regarding the delay in providing Rs 1,000 to women in Punjab by the AAP government, even after the government had been in power for 37 months.

This comes after AAP leaders criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday for not implementing the financial aid scheme of providing Rs 2,500 per month to women in Delhi.

Hitting back, Sachdeva said, "Instead of asking us for a day's account, Atishi should answer us about the Rs 1,000 for those 37 months. The government has been formed in Punjab for 37 months--where is the money? There is an AAP government there; why don't you speak on that? Why is Arvind Kejriwal acting dumb, and why doesn't Bhagwant Mann speak on this? Why don't you speak after announcing Rs 1,000 for the sisters of Punjab?"

Further attacking AAP leaders, he added, "It has only been a few days since our government was formed, and governments do not run with urban Naxalism. Governments run by rules and law. Our Chief Minister and our ministers are looking after the work."

He also stated that the newly formed BJP government in the national capital is taking time to fix the corruption system.

Also Read

He promised that every poor woman in Delhi would receive money under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana. "It is taking time to fix the system of corruption and fill those pits, but I still say that every poor woman in Delhi will get money under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana. This is the commitment of the Bharatiya Janata Party, and we do what we say. So wait and see when the time comes. I will show it to you," he added.

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi MLA Gopal Rai criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday for not fulfilling the promises made before the Assembly elections, urging the Delhi government to implement the financial aid scheme of providing Rs 2,500 per month to women in Delhi, also called the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana.

"Before the elections, BJP had promised, so the people of Delhi want the budget to be prepared based on that. The first guarantee was to give women of Delhi Rs 2,500, and they had said that by 8th March, women would get the financial aid in their accounts," Gopal Rai told ANI.

Atishi had earlier, along with AAP MLAs and volunteers, staged a protest against the BJP-led Delhi government on this issue.

Notably, in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly elections, BJP had promised a cash transfer scheme--the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana--to transfer Rs 2,500 to the accounts of all women in the national capital.