Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Delhi HC upholds order against plea to de-register AIMIM as political party

Delhi HC upholds order against plea to de-register AIMIM as political party

In a judgement passed on January 16, a bench of former acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela agreed with the decision of the single judge

Asaduddin Owaisi, Asaduddin, Owaisi
The bench however said AIMIM had amended its constitution to conform to the legal provisions and therefore the appellant's principal contention did not survive. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 6:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Delhi High Court has upheld a decision against a plea seeking deregistration of the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM by the Election Commission of India.

In a judgement passed on January 16, a bench of former acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela agreed with the decision of the single judge.

The division bench therefore dismissed an appeal by one Tirupati Narasimha Murari.

"The single judge had accordingly held that ECI does not have the powers to deregister AIMIM on the grounds as set out by the appellant in the said petition. We concur with the said view. In view of the above, the appeal is unmerited," it held.

Challenging the registration of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Musalimeen (AIMIM) and saying as a political party, its constitution intended to further the cause only of one religious community -- Muslims, the plea alleged it was against the principles of secularism which every political party must adhere to under the Constitution and the Representation of the People (RP) Act.

The bench however said AIMIM had amended its constitution to conform to the legal provisions and therefore the appellant's principal contention did not survive.

Also Read

Delhi HC refuses to order special session of Assembly to table CAG report

J&K jailed MP Rashid Engineer moves Delhi HC for bail in terror case

Delhi HC rejects plea on use of EVMs in elections across constituencies

HC issues notice on bail plea of AAP's Naresh Balyan, hearing on Jan 23

HC declines to appoint arbitrator in disputes with prior arbitration claims

"We find no infirmity with the conclusion of the single judge that the requirements of Section 29A(5) of the Act are fully satisfied. Therefore, there is no ground to de-register AIMIM as a political party on the ground that its constitution does not conform to Section 29A(5) of the RP Act," it said.

The single judge on November 20 said the petition was without merits and the arguments amounted to interference with the fundamental rights of the members of AIMIM to constitute themselves as a political party espousing their political beliefs and values.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Patole demands white paper on Davos deals, slams Maha govt for liquor deals

UP CM Yogi should 'guide' Amit Shah to fix Delhi law and order: Kejriwal

MP CM Mohan Yadav announces closure of liquor vends in 17 holy towns

Amit Shah bats for science-led co-op farming, takes jibe at Sharad Pawar

Looks like PM has made up his mind to make rupee hit a century: Congress

Topics :Delhi High CourtAsaduddin OwaisiAll India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 6:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story