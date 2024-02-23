Home / Politics / Delhi LG asks Kejriwal to table CAG reports in Assembly Budget session

Delhi LG asks Kejriwal to table CAG reports in Assembly Budget session

Saxena has requested the chief minister to advise the finance minister to "expeditiously process" the important reports concerning state finances

Delhi Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 2:46 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Delhi LG V K Saxena has written a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal regarding five CAG reports "pending" with Finance Minister Atishi since August, 2023.

Saxena has requested the chief minister to advise the finance minister to "expeditiously process" the important reports concerning state finances so that they can be tabled in the ongoing budget session of the Delhi Assembly.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The reports of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) are constitutionally mandated independent and impartial assessment of the performance of the government and in many ways are a guidance document for assessment of its financial performance, said the LG in his letter.

"It is an obligation of the government of the day to share with the people, through the House, an objective account of its performance - revenue and expenditure of public funds," he noted.

The letter stated that the LG secretariat received copies of communications from controller of accounts to the finance minister's secretary, pursuant to a letter by principal accountant general audit, Delhi, requesting for consideration of the five CAG reports and one Delhi government accounts to be cleared by the finance minister and sending it to the LG for it to be laid before the legislative assembly.

It cited Section 48 of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Act, 1991 and Article 151 of the Constitution that provide for the reports to be laid before the assembly through the Lt Governor.

Since the budget session of the assembly is underway, the chief minister may advise the finance minister to expeditiously process these important reports so that the same can be laid before the House, added the letter.

Also Read

Budget 2024: How govt keeps Budget a secret until finance minister's speech

Budget 2024: Prez commends Centre on Ram temple, Article 370 abrogation

Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

Interim Budget 2024 unveils growth path with fiscal prudence: Economists

Budget 2024: Key highlights of last 5 Budgets under FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Ahead of LS polls, transgender community seeks bigger share of tickets

Probe agencies misused to extort donations for BJP, SC probe needed: Cong

India moving towards development by adopting messages of Sant Ravidas: PM

JD(U)'s Narendra Narayan Yadav elected as Bihar assembly deputy speaker

Delhi CM will be arrested in next 2-3 days, says AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Arvind KejriwalKejriwal vs LGCAG reportBudget sessionDelhi Assembly

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story