Delhi LG asks Kejriwal to table CAG reports in Assembly Budget session

Delhi LG V K Saxena has written a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal regarding five CAG reports "pending" with Finance Minister Atishi since August, 2023.

Saxena has requested the chief minister to advise the finance minister to "expeditiously process" the important reports concerning state finances so that they can be tabled in the ongoing budget session of the Delhi Assembly.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The reports of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) are constitutionally mandated independent and impartial assessment of the performance of the government and in many ways are a guidance document for assessment of its financial performance, said the LG in his letter.

"It is an obligation of the government of the day to share with the people, through the House, an objective account of its performance - revenue and expenditure of public funds," he noted.

The letter stated that the LG secretariat received copies of communications from controller of accounts to the finance minister's secretary, pursuant to a letter by principal accountant general audit, Delhi, requesting for consideration of the five CAG reports and one Delhi government accounts to be cleared by the finance minister and sending it to the LG for it to be laid before the legislative assembly.

It cited Section 48 of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Act, 1991 and Article 151 of the Constitution that provide for the reports to be laid before the assembly through the Lt Governor.

Since the budget session of the assembly is underway, the chief minister may advise the finance minister to expeditiously process these important reports so that the same can be laid before the House, added the letter.