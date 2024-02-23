India moving towards development by adopting messages of Sant Ravidas: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India is moving rapidly on the path of development by adopting the messages of Sant Ravidas.

Modi was speaking at a function here to commemorate the 647th birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas. Varanasi is Modi's parliamentary constituency.

"On the pious occasion of the birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas, I welcome you all to his birthplace. You have come from far-off places on this occasion, especially my brothers and sisters from Punjab... Varanasi seems to have become a mini-Punjab," he said.

In his address, the prime minister also hit out at the opposition 'INDIA' bloc, claiming that its members were exploiting people in the name of casteism.

"They care for the well-being of their families, cannot think about the welfare of Dalits and tribals," Modi added.

Earlier, the prime minister inaugurated a newly installed statue of Sant Ravidas in Varanasi.