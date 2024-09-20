Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi’s designated Chief Minister Atishi cautioned Delhi residents that if Arvind Kejriwal is not re-elected as Chief Minister, the city could experience higher electricity prices and prolonged power cuts, similar to the current situation in Uttar Pradesh under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.
During a press conference on Friday, Atishi said that the BJP government in UP has significantly increased electricity prices, with a 118 per cent hike for a 5-kilowatt connection and a 250 per cent rise for a 1-kilowatt connection. She added that despite these hikes, power cuts of up to eight hours were still imposed, even in major areas like Noida and Ghaziabad.
“The BJP model of electricity is long power cuts and the most expensive electricity. It is essential for the people of Delhi to elect Arvind Kejriwal again, or they will face the same issues here,” she warned.
As part of its strategy for the upcoming elections, the AAP is focusing on strengthening its booth-level organisation. At a recent meeting, Sandeep Pathak, AAP's National General Secretary (Organisation), and State Convenor Gopal Rai emphasised the need to win at every booth. They predicted an intense election campaign, with even Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to engage in door-to-door campaigning.
Meanwhile, the BJP has accused the AAP of running a corrupt government, pointing to the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, where the BJP secured all seven seats in Delhi, while the AAP-Congress alliance failed to win any. The battle between the two parties is expected to intensify as the elections draw nearer.
New Cabinet to be sworn in on Sept 21
In addition, Atishi's new cabinet has been finalised, with Saurabh Bhardwaj, Kailash Gehlot, Gopal Rai, and Imran Hussain retaining their positions. Mukesh Ahlawat, an MLA from Sultanpur Majra and a member of the Dalit community, is set to join the cabinet as a new minister. However, one ministerial position remains vacant. The new cabinet, led by Atishi, will be sworn in on Saturday, September 21.
The new cabinet’s tenure is likely to be a short one with the AAP-led government’s tenure ending in February 2025.