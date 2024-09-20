As part of its strategy for the upcoming elections, the AAP is focusing on strengthening its booth-level organisation. At a recent meeting, Sandeep Pathak, AAP's National General Secretary (Organisation), and State Convenor Gopal Rai emphasised the need to win at every booth. They predicted an intense election campaign, with even Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to engage in door-to-door campaigning.

New Cabinet to be sworn in on Sept 21

In addition, Atishi's new cabinet has been finalised, with Saurabh Bhardwaj, Kailash Gehlot, Gopal Rai, and Imran Hussain retaining their positions. Mukesh Ahlawat, an MLA from Sultanpur Majra and a member of the Dalit community, is set to join the cabinet as a new minister. However, one ministerial position remains vacant. The new cabinet, led by Atishi, will be sworn in on Saturday, September 21.

Meanwhile, the BJP has accused the AAP of running a corrupt government, pointing to the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, where the BJP secured all seven seats in Delhi, while the AAP-Congress alliance failed to win any. The battle between the two parties is expected to intensify as the elections draw nearer.