Home / Politics / Deliver ghee door-to-door for Shri Ram Jyoti: SP's Dimple Yadav to BJP

Deliver ghee door-to-door for Shri Ram Jyoti: SP's Dimple Yadav to BJP

The Mainpuri MP, in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to celebrate Diwali on January 22, said that the workers of the BJP should distribute ghee door-to-door and in all villages

Dimple Yadav
ANI Politics

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 9:52 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dimple Yadav on Sunday requested the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to distribute ghee door-to-door and in all villages for the 'Shri Ram Jyoti', a lamp-lighting call by the party on the occasion of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the new idol of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya's Ram Temple on January 22.

The Mainpuri MP, in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to celebrate Diwali on January 22, said that the workers of the BJP should distribute ghee door-to-door and in all villages so that people can perform the lightening of the 'Shri Ram Jyoti'.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"I have received information that a message has come to light lamps from house to house and people from the BJP will go to every village. I would request the BJP to send ghee door-to-door, village-to-village so that people could light lamps at their homes," Dimple said.

Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the new idol of Ram Lalla at the sanctum sanctorum of the upcoming Ram Temple in Ayodhya is scheduled for January 22. The ceremony is set to be performed by PM Modi.

PM Modi, earlier on December 30 urged citizens to light a 'Shri Ram Jyoti' in their homes and celebrate Deepavali on January 22, when the Pran Pratishtha ceremony will take place at the grand Temple in Ayodhya.

"This historic moment has very fortunately come into our lives. We have to make a new resolve for the country and fill ourselves with new energy. For this, I urge all the 140 crore countrymen to light Shri Ram Jyoti in their homes on January 22 and celebrate Deepavali," the Prime Minister said, while addressing a public gathering in Ayodhya.

Also Read

Ram Mandir opening ceremony: Here's a list of prominent people invited

Ayodhya Ram mandir: Why the temple will be consecrated on January 22

How Uttar Pradesh is gearing up for rise of spiritual tourism in Ayodhya

Ram Darbar, Sita Koop: Ayodhya Trust shares features of Ram temple

Aarti at Ram temple in Ayodhya: Here's how you can book entry passes

True power of Shri Ram: Karnataka BJP reacts to Cong circular for temples

Cong releases list of coordinators for 539 Lok Sabha seats ahead of polls

Hasina gets 4th straight PM term as her party wins majority in B'desh polls

State scan: Is Haryana caste arithmetic in BJP's favour in upcoming polls?

Aatmanirbhar Bharat successful because India stayed out of RCEP: Mahajan

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Samajwadi PartyDimple YadavAkhilesh YadavRam templeRam Temple disputeAyodhya

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 9:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story