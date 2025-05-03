Dhankhar said Parliament supreme, it holds good for Assemblies too: TN CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday said that Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's observation that Parliament is supreme; held good for Legislative Assemblies too, and wondered if governors could assume the role of duly elected governments.

Referring to the Vice President's recent remarks in the light of the April 8 Supreme Court verdict in the Tamil Nadu government versus Governor R N Ravi case on the stalling of 10 bills, Stalin said as far as states were concerned the Legislative Assemblies were supreme and not Governors who were mere "rubber stamps' temporarily occupying the gubernatorial posts.

"The Vice President has said the Parliament is supreme. That's what we also say. Is the Governor more supreme than the Legislative Assembly? I wish to ask will the Prime Minister remain silent if the President takes over his powers?" Stalin asked at a function organised by educationists and students here to felicitate him "for obtaining a landmark judgment from the Supreme Court and thereby securing the rights of Tamil Nadu".

"Students should ponder if an agent of the Centre, the governor occupying a temporary post, can stall the bills, then what's the value for the duly elected government? Why conduct an election at all?" Stalin sought to know.

The post of governor was a 'rubber stamp' he claimed. The state government not only provided land and financial resources for establishing universities and colleges but also gave salaries to the staff besides ensuring amenities for students.

"How is it justifiable that the governor can nominate Vice Chancellors of state-run universities? That's why I went to the court. And the judges gave a clear judgment and settled the case pending for some years. They have belled the cat. They set a deadline for governors to act on the bills," he said.

Stalin further stated that he did not have any personal enmity with the governor and despite the ideological differences with him, he wished to maintain cordial ties.

However, if he or someone else in his place resorted to the same tactic, then he would staunchly oppose him.

"We will not give up on our rights on any account. This is my policy," the Chief Minister added.