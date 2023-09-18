Home / Politics / Disrespecting Sanatan Dharma against Constitution: Union Minister

Disrespecting Sanatan Dharma against Constitution: Union Minister

Venugopal waded into the Sanatan row, saying that his party believes in 'Sarva Dharma Samabhava' (all religions are equal). "We respect all religions," he had said

ANI Politics

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2023 | 7:45 AM IST
Amid the explosive political fallout of DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks against Sanatan Dharma, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday said the statements from the likes of KC Venugopal and Karti Chidambaram failed to clearly spell out or articulate the Congress's stand on the issue.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Meghwal said, "The statements from the likes of KC Venugopal, Karti Chidambaram and (Mallikarjun) Kharge's son (Priyank Kharge) do not clearly spell out the Congress's stand on Sanatan Dharma. We believe people holding constitutional positions should be respectful of all religions. Disrespecting Sanatan Dharma is against the Constitution."

Earlier, Venugopal waded into the Sanatan row, saying that his party believes in 'Sarva Dharma Samabhava' (all religions are equal). "We respect all religions," he had said.

"Our stand in the matter is clear. 'Sarva Dharma Samabhava' has always been the Congress's ideology. Every political party has the freedom to articulate their views on a certain subject. We respect the religious beliefs of all communities," he said.

Responding to Udhayanidhi's remarks against Sanatan Dharma, Priyank Kharge said "any religion that does not promote equality or does not treat you like humans is as good as a disease".

"Any religion that does not promote equality or does not ensure that you have the dignity of being human is not religion, according to me. Any religion that does not give equal rights or does not treat you like humans is as good as disease," Priyank Kharge added.

An FIR was filed over Priyank Kharge's statement after which he clarified that he did not intend to hurt the sentiments of any religion and abides by the Constitution.

"My statement was not against any religion. I said any religion that discriminates between human beings is not a religion. I follow the Constitution, my religion is the Constitution. If they want to file an FIR against me or want to arrest me, it is up to them. I really don't care," he said.

First Published: Sep 18 2023 | 7:44 AM IST

