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Home / Politics / DK Shivakumar urges PM Modi to back K'taka under 'cooperative federalism'

DK Shivakumar urges PM Modi to back K'taka under 'cooperative federalism'

Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar said, "I request him to be generous in helping Karnataka and saving Karnataka, because the entire world is looking at India through Karnataka and Bengaluru."

DK Shivkumar
Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivkumar (File Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Mysuru
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 7:44 PM IST
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Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend support to Karnataka, saying the country's growth was closely linked with the state's progress and urging greater cooperation under the spirit of cooperative federalism.

Addressing the gathering after the inauguration of the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre - Viveka Smaraka - in the presence of the Prime Minister here, Shivakumar said Karnataka and Bengaluru had become India's window to the world and sought the Centre's support for the state's development.

"Today, my Prime Minister is here, and on behalf of the Government of Karnataka and all the people of this state, I request him to be generous in helping Karnataka and saving Karnataka, because the entire world is looking at India through Karnataka and Bengaluru," he said.

Calling the inauguration "a historic event for the youth movement of this country", the chief minister recalled Swami Vivekananda's words: "Be broad-hearted when you are defeated; be large-hearted when you are victorious".a

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Narendra ModiKarnataka

First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 7:44 PM IST

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