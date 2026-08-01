Rising costs, lower mileage: Citizens air E20 concerns at AAP town hall

Rise in expenses triggered by lower fuel efficiency and uncertainty over vehicle compatibility were among the concerns voiced by participants at a town hall against E20 fuel organised here on Saturday by the Aam Aadmi Party.

The event at the Constitution Club began with a street play by students, featuring satirical performances inspired by 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' and other characters to highlight concerns surrounding E20.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal was also present at the event. Addressing the townhall, the former Delhi chief minister demanded that consumers should have the option to choose between regular petrol and E20 at fuel stations.

A resident of Bihar, Chandan, said his petrol car, purchased in 2021, and after E20 became common, "I found myself refuelling much more frequently" Owners of older vehicles remained uncertain about compatibility and wanted fuel stations to specify clearly the petrol being dispensed, he said, adding that a modest drop in fuel efficiency increases monthly expenses. Ravi, a Zomato delivery partner from Uttar Pradesh living in Delhi, said his motorcycle developed problems over the past two months, affecting his livelihood. "I am unable to work regularly, send money to my mother or properly support my family in Delhi. My bike is my only source of income," he said.

Participants from different states said greater transparency, clearer fuel labelling and wider public awareness were necessary to help vehicle owners make informed decisions. Another Delhi resident said, "If newer vehicles are designed for higher ethanol blends, owners of older cars should also be given the option of regular petrol," he said. In the event, several participants said consumers needed better information before switching to higher ethanol blends and should be allowed to choose fuel according to their vehicle. An environmental science professor, Anupam, said ethanol should be evaluated by considering fertiliser use, water consumption, agricultural practices and land-use changes along with tailpipe emissions.