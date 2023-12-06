DMK MP's 'Gaumutra states' remark triggers row, BJP slams INDIA bloc

Bharatiya Janata Party sternly criticised Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP DNV Senthilkumar for calling the Hindi heartland states as 'Gaumutra States' saying that DMK has continuously given statements against North India and Hindi.

Moreover Congress leaders also slammed Senthilkumar for the controversial remarks and said that Sanatana Dharma culture is revered by over 1 billion Indians and derogatory remarks against Hindu culture will weaken the position of INDIA Alliance's efforts in challenging the BJP in the Hindi heartland and further demanded apology from Lok Sabha Parliamentarian.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Referring Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh as the 'Gaumutra States', Senthilkumar stoked controversy after making remarks in the Lok Sabha that people in the country should realise that BJP can only win elections in these States.

These remarks received a strong reaction not only from the BJP but also Congress as party MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury stating that 'Gau Mata' is respected by all whereas Karti Chidambaram demanded an apology from the DMK MP.

Earlier in Lok Sabha today, DMK MP Senthilkumar said," "Union Territories always look toward becoming States. But this is the first case where a state has become a Union Territory. BJP has just won many of the state elections. When they are not able to win a state they make it a Union Territory where they can have control over the governor and can run governance through them. If they were confident of a win there they would have not made it."

"So people of this country should think that the power of the BJP is winning elections mainly in the heartland states of Hindi and what we generally call as the 'Gaumutra states'," he added.

In view of such remarks, K Annamalai demanded said that the level of discourse of the ruling party in Tamil Nadu has touched the floor.

"Chennai is sinking due to the misgovernance of DMK and so is their level of discourse on the floor of the Parliament. After calling our North Indian friends Pani Puri sellers, toilet constructors, etc., I.N.D.I. Alliance DMK MP, makes Gaumutra Jibes," K Annamalai posted on X.

Condemning the remarks made by Senthilkumar, Annamalai further said, "He has possibly forgotten that the NDA Alliance is in power in Puducherry and was in power in Karnataka until recently. The arrogance of DMK will be the prime reason for their downfall!"

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Education Annapurna Devi said that the remarks made by DMK reflect his shallow mindset.

"The people of the state have voted for BJP and they have trust in PM Modi. The people who give such statements have a shallow mindset and are jealous of PM Modi's popularity across the world," she said.

Reacting to the 'Gaumutra States' jibe at BJP made by DMK MP DNV Senthilkumar S, Congress leader Karti Chidambaram on Tuesday demanded an apology from the Lok Sabha parliamentarian and said that the choice of his words was unfortunate.

DMK MP earlier today in a Lok Sabha debate said that BJP can only win in Hindi Heartland states and referred to them as 'Gaumutra states'.In a post on X, Lok Sabha MP from Sivaganga, Karti Chidambaram said, "Very unfortunate choice of words. Unparliamentary. Dr Senthil must forthwith apologize and withdraw his comments."

Moreover, former Congress MP Milind Deora said that DMK must realise that its remarks only weaken the INDIA Alliance's efforts in challenging the BJP in the Hindi heartland.

"Very unfortunate to witness an Indian MP making derogatory statements against #GauMata & Sanatana Dharma culture revered by over 1 billion Indians. Many, including myself, consider ourselves Sanatanis. DMK must realise that its reckless remarks only weaken the INDIA Alliance's efforts in challenging the BJP in the Hindi heartland. India is one, and there is no place for a North-South divide," Milind Deora posted on X.

Responding to this remark, Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi said that DMK will soon get to know the benefits of 'Gaumutra' as they will realize going ahead that people are not going to tolerate those who are disrespecting the sentiments of 'Sanatan Dharma'.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Meenakashi Lekhi said, "I think that is a disrespect of the 'Sanatani' tradition. DMK will soon get to know the benefits of 'Gaumutra'. They are very well aware that this will not be tolerated by the people of the country. Anyone who tries to play with the sentiments of the country will get a befitting reply from the public."

On the 'Gaumutra' remark by DMK MP DNV Senthilkumar S, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawala said, "This is not the thinking of DMK, this is the statement of the entire INDI alliance. This type of divisive, hateful thinking is not presented by DMK for the first time. DMK has continuously given statements against North India and Hindi. Today Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee should tell whether India will be connected with this statement. Is this statement acceptable to them?..."

Also, Union Minister of State for Finance, Dr Bhagwat Karad said, "BJP wins wherever it does developmental work for the people. Very soon, BJP will win in South India too."

Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that Rahul Gandhi is trying to make the North and the South India fight.

"After opening his 'Mohabbat ki Dukan'.Now, he (Rahul Gandhi) is forcing him (Senthilkumar) to apologise, this means when Stalin's son spoke of finishing 'Sanatana Dharma', Rahul Gandhi agreed with it. We respect and worship 'Gaumata', cow dung and 'Gaumutra'. I am proud of it. Rahul Gandhi and his allies should wake up.' Sanatana' is the identity of this country. Whoever will stand against it, would be swiped in 2024," he said.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur said that the country will not tolerate the insult to the symbols of 'Sanatana Dharma'.

"We are proud that we are worshippers of 'Gaumata'. 'Gaumata' was already worshipped in Madhya Pradesh. In Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the BJP has come into power to be able to protect the cows. But the DMK MP has to apologise to the house and the country... He insulted the Hindi-speaking region and 'Gaumata'. 'Gaumutra' is a medicine. Diseases like the Psoriasis can be cured with it. There are cow shelters in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka too. The country will not tolerate the insult to the symbols of 'Sanatana Dharma'," she said.

Also, Bihar BJP leader Nawal Kishore Yadav said, "Those hurling abuses at Hindi-speaking states need to take mental treatment. Under the leadership of PM Modi, In the coming elections, these people will given a treatment."

The election results in the four states led to the Congress losing its governments in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh to the BJP and also failed to dislodge the BJP government from Madhya Pradesh. However, it was able to register victory in Telangana.