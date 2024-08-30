Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Doctor rape-murder: TMC, BJP to hold protests, rallies in Kolkata today

Doctor rape-murder: TMC, BJP to hold protests, rallies in Kolkata today

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said Mahila Morcha members would lock the office from the outside

Protest, Bengal Bandh, Bengal Protest, Kolkata Protest
BJP workers and supporters block railway tracks at Shantipur station during the party's 12-hour general strike in Bengal (Bengal Bandh). (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The city is set for a series of rallies and demonstrations on Friday, protesting the rape-murder of a doctor, with political parties and several civil society organisations planning to take to the streets.

Both the ruling TMC and opposition BJP will hold demonstrations, as the protests enter their third week.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Frustrated by the alleged inaction of the state women's commission, the BJP's women's wing will march to the commission office, accusing it of partisanship since the discovery of the victim's body on August 9.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said Mahila Morcha members would lock the office from the outside.

The BJP will continue its sit-in protest at Esplanade for the second day on Friday, part of a week-long series demanding Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation and justice for the victim.

Meanwhile, the TMC plans to stage college protests across Bengal, advocating for the Centre to pass a law mandating capital punishment for rapists. The party will hold sit-ins at every block on August 31.

On August 9, the police recovered the body of the woman's postgraduate trainee doctor from the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news updates: PM Modi to launch Vadhvan Port project in Maharashtra today

JP Nadda expresses condolences on demise of ex-Air Marshal Denzil Keelor

BJP's poll body meets to finalise candidates for Haryana assembly polls

News updates: Union WCD Minister criticises Bengal CM, urges her to focus on women's safety

Jan Dhan Yojana UPA-era scheme renamed by Modi govt, says Chidambaram

Topics :BJPTMCKolkataWest Bengal

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story