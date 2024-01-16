Doesn't matter if you're small state, feel equal: Rahul Gandhi in Nagaland

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi who resumed his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Nagaland's Kohima on Tuesday said that the idea of his Yatra is to make sure that even if people are from a small state, they should feel equal to all people in the country.

"It doesn't matter if you're a small state; you should feel equal to all other people in the country. That is the idea of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. To give justice to the people, to make politics, society, and the economic structure more equal and accessible to everyone," Rahul Gandhi said addressing the crowd on the third day of his Yatra.

Nagaland has an area of 16,579 square kilometres with a population of 19.79 lakhs, as per 2011 Census. It is the fourth-smallest state in the country in terms of area.

"Last year, we did a (Bharat Jodo) yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to bring the nation together, different cultures, different religions, different languages and we had a view that we should do a yatra from east to west," Rahul Gandhi added.

Rahul Gandhi met locals in Kohima on Tuesday morning as the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumed from here on the third day of its journey. The Yatra was halted in Kohima on Monday evening.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on X took a dig at PM Modi citing the road conditions in Nagaland.

"The third day of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will soon begin from Viswema near Kohima. Meanwhile, going from last night's campsite to the starting point of the journey via NH29 is a punishment in itself. The ground realities are far from the Prime Minister's claims," he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday expressed gratitude to the people of Manipur after his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra crossed the state and entered Nagaland on Monday evening.

In a post on social media, Rahul said that he will continue to stand and fight for the people of Manipur.

"Thank you to the beautiful people of Manipur for the love and warmth you have given us. I will continue to stand with you and fight for you until you have peace and justice," he said.

In another post on X, Rahul Gandhi said that our journey is a balm of unity and love on the soul of India wounded by BJP's politics of division and neglect.

"Today Manipur is looking towards the entire country with hopeful eyes. We have to erase the pain in their eyes and light the lamp of hope. Our journey is a balm of unity and love on the soul of India wounded by BJP's politics of division and neglect. We will walk together; we will fight together. The right to justice, until we get it," he said.