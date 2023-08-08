Home / Politics / Don't consider ourselves to be in Oppn anymore, says Aaditya Thackeray

Don't consider ourselves to be in Oppn anymore, says Aaditya Thackeray

"We do not consider ourselves to be in the Opposition anymore. We are already seeing overselves as part of the next government. I.N.D.I.A is going to win (Lok Sabha polls next year)"

ANI
Aaditya Thackeray | Photo: WEF

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2023 | 9:41 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday talked up the prospects of the Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A in next year's Lok Sabha elections saying the constituents of the newly formed alliance don't consider themselves to be Opposition players anymore.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Monday, the former state minister said the whole country was rejoicing the return of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to the Parliament after the Supreme Court's stay on his conviction in the criminal defamation case over the use of the 'Modi' surname.

"We do not consider ourselves to be in the Opposition anymore. We are already seeing overselves as part of the next government. I.N.D.I.A is going to win (Lok Sabha polls next year)".

On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being reinstated as MP, Thackeray said, "The entire country is celebrating (Rahul Gandhi's return to Parliament). We have always been maintaining that no one can take away the rights of someone, who has been elected by the people. Wayanad has got its voice back in the Parliament."

Rahul Gandhi represents the Wayanad constituency in Kerala in the Lower House.

Earlier, on Monday, the Lok Sabha Secretariat reinstated the membership of Rahul Gandhi, following Supreme Court's order, staying his conviction in the Modi Surname case.

The Congress leader who was disqualified from the Lower House in March, was reinstated as the Wayanad MP.

Meanwhile, leaders of the united Opposition, under the banner of the Indian National Developmental Democratic Alliance (I.N.D.I.A), are scheduled to hold their third meeting in Mumbai over two days - August 31 and September 1, Congress sources said earlier.

The Opposition leaders came together to cobble up a united front against the Prime Minister-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) with an eye on next year's Lok Sabha elections.

The first Opposition meeting hosted by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was held in Patna in June, while the second was held in Congress-ruled Karnataka.

The opposition parties have stepped up their electoral preparedness to mount a joint front against the BJP-led NDA government in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and assembly elections in the five states scheduled to be held later in the year.

The Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Mizoram.

Twenty-six opposition parties had named their alliance I.N.D.I.A during their meeting in Bengaluru earlier this month .

Also Read

Aaditya Thackeray's core team member Rahul Kanal joins Shinde-led Shiv Sena

Shinde-led Sena denies connection with plea staking claim on UBT's property

Shiv Sena (UBT) takes out march to protest against 'corruption' in BMC

Waiting to see how BJP handles its new 'riff-raffs': Uddhav Thackeray

Eknath Shinde had cried and said he will be jailed: Aaditya Thackeray

No-confidence motion: Rahul Gandhi likely to open debate for Opposition

Delhi BJP asks Kejriwal govt to conduct survey for issuing new ration cards

Not bringing Emergency: Shah hits out at Cong during Delhi Services Bill

No-Confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to lead charge for Opposition in LS

Delhi Services Bill passed, another round of tussle between AAP, L-G likely

Topics :Aaditya ThackerayOppositionOpposition partiesMaharashtra

First Published: Aug 08 2023 | 9:40 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Max Healthcare Q1FY24 results: PAT up 27% to Rs 291 cr, revenue jumps 17%

India Cements posts wider Q1 adjusted loss as raw material costs weigh

India News

Himachal govt to provide 50% subsidy on tea-plucking machines, equipment

I-T dept to hire 50 young law, accountancy graduates for better litigation

Technology News

Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale: Huge discounts on smartphones, laptops

Airtel launches Xstream AirFiber fixed wireless access device: Details here

Economy News

28% GST on online gaming may not impact taxation on e-sports, video games

Rupee depreciates 6 paise to 82.81 against US dollar in early trade

Next Story