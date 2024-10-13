Don't politicise Baba Siddique's murder, says Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday said his party leader Baba Siddique's murder should not be politicised and asserted the state government will not rest till the guilty are brought to book. Baba Siddique (66), a former state minister, was waylaid by three men at Kher Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra area just outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office and shot at on Saturday night. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp He was taken to the Lilavati Hospital where he was declared dead. The incident prompted the opposition to target the Maharashtra government and raise questions over the law and order situation in the state, where the assembly elections are expected to be held next month.

Ajit Pawar on Sunday visited the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai, where Baba Siddique's body was shifted for postmortem.

He said the NCP has been devastated by the tragic loss of Baba Siddique, a leader deeply loved by many, and personally, he has lost a dear friend whom he had known for years.

"We are heartbroken, struggling to grasp the cruelty of this incident. This is not just a political loss, it's a deeply personal tragedy that has shaken us all," the NCP leader said in a post on X after visiting the hospital.

"I strongly urge everyone to resist the temptation to politicise this horrifying event. This is not the time for division or for exploiting the pain of others for political advantage. Right now, our focus must be on ensuring that justice is served," he said.

The government will not rest until those responsible for the killing are brought to account, the deputy CM said.

"We honour the immense grief of Baba Siddique's family, who have suffered the greatest loss. Let us show respect and compassion rather than allowing opportunistic voices to turn this tragedy into a political spectacle," he said.

Ajit Pawar's comments come in the backdrop of his uncle and opposition NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar's remarks that those in power don't need to just announce an investigation, rather they need to accept the responsibility and step down from their positions.

"The collapse of law and order in Maharashtra is a cause for concern. My heartfelt tributes to Baba Siddiqui and condolences to his family," Sharad Pawar said in a post on X late Saturday night.

"The shooting of former minister Baba Siddiqui in Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, is regrettable. If the home minister and those in power are going to take the running of the state so lightly, this will sound an alarm bell for the common man," the former Union minister added.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala claimed Siddique's murder shows there is "complete anarchy in Mumbai.