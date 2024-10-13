Complete disconnect between Bhagwat's remarks and govt's conduct: Sibal

A day after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's Vijayadashami address, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday said there is a disconnect between his statement and what the BJP-led government, which enjoys the Hindutva outfit's support, does on the ground. On Saturday, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief said India has become stronger and more respected globally with enhanced credibility over the last few years but sinister conspiracies are testing the country's resolve. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Referring to Bhagwat's speech, Sibal said, "Mohan Bhagwat has given a good statement on Vijayadashami. He said that gods are divided in this country, it should not happen, the saints are divided, it should not happen. It is a country of different religions and languages."



"Saint Valmiki wrote Ramayana, and hence all the Hindus should celebrate Valmiki Diwas. Why is it not happening? He said that as long as harmony is achieved, this will remain. I welcome his statement. But I want to ask a few questions, the RSS supports the government which works against your statement," he said at a press conference here.

There have been many divisions in society after 2014 and minorities were targeted and bulldozers put in operation, the former Union minister said.

Sibal said there is talk of concepts of 'love jihad' and 'flood jihad'.

"I want to ask the RSS why it does not raise questions when such incidents happen? People doubt the citizenship of people. Many controversial statements are given, why does the RSS not question," the MP asked.

He said it was the responsibility of the government to ensure the security of the country and its citizens, especially minorities and people of the Valmiki community who "are living in fear".

"Look what has happened in Maharashtra, the NCP's (Baba) Siddiqui has been killed. Murder is being done in the open. Your CM of Assam gives such controversial statements, I am surprised that you (RSS) don't say anything," Sibal said.

There is a complete disconnect between Bhagwat's remarks and what the government does, he asserted.

Addressing the annual Vijayadashmi rally of the RSS in Nagpur, Bhagwat also criticised "cultural Marxists and woke people, accusing them of undermining education and culture, promoting conflict, and disrupting social cohesion".

The RSS chief also expressed concerns over the impact of modern technology and media on children, singling out mobile phones and over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms as key contributors.

Bhagwat said firmness of personal and national character becomes the foundation of strength for the victory of auspiciousness and righteousness, whether the situation is favourable or not.

He said that 'Deep State', 'wokeism' and 'cultural Marxist' are declared enemies of all cultural traditions.

In a multi-party democracy, petty selfish interests have become more important than mutual harmony, pride and integrity of the nation, Bhagwat said, adding that in the competition among parties, these key aspects are considered secondary.

The attempts to create divisiveness on caste, language and province lines have become bigger than national interest. Their modus operandi is to stand in support of one party and advance their destructive agenda in the name of "alternative politics", he said.