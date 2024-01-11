The information technology industry veteran T V Mohandas Pai has urged the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka to not spoil the state's future by "misplaced" communal and caste priorities.

Sharing a post on 'X', the former Chief Financial Officer of Infosys said: "Karnataka govt should introspect on their misplaced priorities."



Pai, partner at proprietary venture fund Aarin Capital, also tagged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Home Minister G Parameshwara among others in his post and further said, "Pl do not spoil Karnataka's future by misplaced communal/caste priorities".

On Wednesday, a retired flight lieutenant, Anoop Verma took to 'X' and shared a list of issues that he claimed were current topics in Gujarat and Karnataka.

He shared how topics in Gujarat right now were about how to make it one trillion economy state, making it a semiconductor manufacturing hub, India's 20% job creation from the state whereas those in Karnataka were -"Allow Hijab in schools, free bus ride and write signboards in Kannada."



Siddaramaiah said last month his government was contemplating lifting the Hijab ban in educational institutions and that a decision would be taken after discussions in the government level.

The Karnataka cabinet on January 5 gave its nod to the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development (Amendment) ordinance.

With this, commercial establishments, industries, hospitals and institutions and organisations will have to have 60 per cent Kannada on their signboards and nameplates.