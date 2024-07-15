DU sets up 4-member panel to probe vandalism at DUSU office; FIR registered

Delhi University constituted a four-member committee on Monday to investigate the alleged vandalism at its students' union office and the panel will submit its report within seven days.

The committee comprises Delhi University (DU) Proctor Rajni Abbi, Dean of Students' Welfare Ranjan Kumar Tripathi, Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) staff advisor Surender Kumar, and Joint Proctor Geeta Sahare, an official notification said.

"The committee may submit the report at the earliest, preferably within seven days," it read.

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Sunday alleged that members of the Congress' student wing National Students' Union of India (NSUI), including Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) vice president Abhi Dahiya, ransacked the students' union office in the North Campus of the university.





"A complaint by DUSU president Tushar Dedha was received at Maurice Nagar police station yesterday. We have registered an FIR and will investigate the matter," DCP North M K Meena said.

The ABVP alleged that Dahiya and other NSUI members vandalised the offices of DUSU president Tushar Dedha, secretary Aparajita, joint secretary Sachin Baisla and the visitor room early on Sunday.

"The attackers first consumed alcohol in DUSU vice president Abhi Dahiya's office and then vandalised property," the ABVP alleged.

The students' body also shared a video purportedly showing empty bottles in Dahiya's office and clips of the vandalised offices. It demanded that Dahiya be removed as the DUSU vice president and police action be taken against him.

The NSUI has denied the allegations and accused the ABVP of vandalising Dahiya's office.

In a statement, Dahiya said, "Last night, several ABVP members attacked my office at Delhi University. Their reaction comes after I exposed the fake degree of the ABVP office bearer and DUSU president."

He claimed that the ABVP was attempting to defame him and the NSUI.