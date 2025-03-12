'Eating halal not in Hindu religion': Nitesh Rane on 'Malhar' controversy

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane has voiced support for the Malhar certification as an alternative to Halal mutton for Hindus, stating that Halal food is part of Islam, not Hinduism.

"The workers following Hindutva ideology have come together and brought a good alternative to Mutton for the Hindu society for their rights. It has been forced for years that only Halal mutton should be eaten. Either eat Halal, or you have no other alternative. We have brought a good alternative for it. Eating Halal is not written in Hindu religion, it is written in Islam religion. Therefore, if someone is bringing a good alternative like this, then I am supporting them," Rane said on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, opposition leaders slammed Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane's statement on the 'Malhar certification' for Hindu meat traders.

Speaking to ANI, Congress MLA Nana Patole claimed that a Minister cannot talk like this.

"A minister cannot talk like this. It gives a message that the Chief Minister has no control over his ministers. If any minister is inciting a fight between two religions, then the CM should take action," Patole said.

BJP MLA Sanjay Upadhyay supported Nitesh Rane's statement and said that the chemicals that are produced during 'Halal' are harmful for the body.

"I don't have any issues regarding who is eating what but if someone is being fed something in a wrong way, then it should be objected...the chemicals that are produced during 'Halal' are harmful for our body...I support Nitesh Rane in this case...chicken and mutton shop should have licence," Upadhyay said.

On Monday, Maharashtra Fisheries and Port Development Minister Nitish Rane launched the 'Malhar certification' for Hindu meat traders.

Rane said this certification will help in accessing "rightful mutton shops" with a "100 per cent Hindu community" and without any adulteration.

Taking to social media X, Rane wrote, "Today we have taken a very important step for the Hindu community in Maharashtra. https://bsmedia.business-standard.commalharcertification.com has been launched on this occasion."

"Through Malhar Certification, we will have access to our rightful mutton shops and there will be a 100 per cent Hindu community and the person selling will also be a Hindu. No adulteration will be found in the mutton anywhere," he added.

Rane appealed to the people to use the certification and not buy mutton from places where the certification was not available. He also stated that the efforts would make the youth of the community financially empowered.

"I appeal to you to use Malhar certification as much as possible and in fact, not to buy mutton from places where Malhar certification is not available. These efforts will definitely make the youth of the Hindu community financially empowered," the post further read.