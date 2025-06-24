Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 02:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Rahul Gandhi claims Fadnavis seat voter list grew by 8% in just 5 months

Rahul Gandhi claims Fadnavis seat voter list grew by 8% in just 5 months

In a post on X, Gandhi shared a news article, demanding the immediate release of machine-readable digital voter rolls and CCTV footage

Rahul Gandhi

Earlier on June 21, the Congress MP accused the Election Commission of "match fixing" the elections (Photo: PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday, claimed that the voter list grew by eight per cent in just five months in Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's constituency, labelling it as "vote theft".

In a post on X, Gandhi shared a news article, demanding the immediate release of machine-readable digital voter rolls and CCTV footage.

The former Congress President claimed that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) reported unknown individuals casting votes in Nagpur South West, where Fadnavis won last year by over 38,000 votes. He also pointed out that the media have also uncovered thousands of voters with no verified address 

 

"In Maharashtra CM's constituency, the voter list grew by 8% in just 5 months. Some booths saw a 20-50% surge," Gandhi said on X.

"BLOs reported unknown individuals casting votes. Media uncovered thousands of voters with no verified address," the Rae Bareli MP added.

Also Read

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Cong slams BJP, says Modi govt left no stones unturned in ruining economy

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Govt using tech to deny social welfare to vulnerable sections: Congress

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

PM Modi has mastered 'art of slogans', not solutions: Rahul Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi, Sonia

Sonia slams govt's silence on Gaza, Iran, calls it 'surrender of values'

Ashok Gehlot, Gehlot

Congress favours Hindi, but English opens new avenues: Ashok Gehlot

"And the EC? Silent - or complicit. These aren't isolated glitches. This is vote theft. The cover-up is the confession," he alleged.

"That's why we demand the immediate release of machine-readable digital voter rolls and CCTV footage," Gandhi said in the backdrop of the Election Commission's (EC) revised guidelines on preserving video footage and photographs of elections, reducing the retention period to 45 days. 

Earlier on June 21, the Congress MP accused the Election Commission of "match fixing" the elections after the EC instructed to delete CCTV footage of the election after 45 days.

He raised concerns about the integrity of the electoral process, citing the destruction of evidence as a potential indicator of election rigging. He warned that a fixed election would be "poison for democracy", highlighting the need for a free and fair electoral process.

In response to the allegations, the poll body sources said that it is "entirely contrary to the privacy and security concerns of the voters" and sharing the footage would leave both the elector who has voted and the elector who has not voted vulnerable to "pressure, discrimination and intimidation by anti-social elements".

"While this suits their narrative in making the demand sound quite genuine and in the interest of voters and safeguarding the democratic process in the country, it is aimed at achieving exactly the opposite objective. What is veiled as a very logical demand is entirely contrary to the privacy and security concerns of the voters, the legal position laid down in the Representation of the People Act, 1950/1951 and the directions of the Supreme Court of India," a source said.

More From This Section

MK Stalin

TN CM slams centre for favouring sanskrit over classical languages

Farooq Abdullah

Arab countries next target of US, Israel, says J&K Ex-CM Farooq Abdullah

Lalu Prasad

Lalu Prasad Yadav files nomination papers for re-election as RJD president

Sachin Pilot

Don't politicise anti-Naxal ops, ensure transparency: Sachin Pilot

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party expels 3 MLAs for anti-party stance, ideological deviation

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Devendra Fadnavis Indian National Congress BJP MLAs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayIsrael-Iran Ceasefire England vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOUGC Net 2025 Exam Date Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon