Home / Politics / Even God not spared in MP, says Digvijaya as Congress holds protests

Even God not spared in MP, says Digvijaya as Congress holds protests

Fires have broken out in government offices in MP 15 times since 2003 when the BJP came to power, except for the period of 15 months of the Congress government, Singh claimed

Press Trust of India Bhopal
Digvijaya Singh

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2023 | 6:24 AM IST
Follow Us

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday said corruption was rampant in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, and even God has not been spared.

During the day, the Congress staged protests in 51 districts of the state against corruption, highlighting the May 28 incident where six idols installed at Ujjain's Mahakal Lok Corridor collapsed due to the high winds, the June 12 fire at Satpura Bhawan in Bhopal where government offices are housed, and rising inflation. We could not hold protest in two districts -- Indore and Jhabua -- due to inclement weather, chairman of the MP Congress media cell K K Mishra told PTI. Elections are due in MP by year-end. When Kamal Nath was chief minister, he had sanctioned Rs 300-350 crore for the renovation of the Mahakaleshwar temple at Ujjain. A contractor from Gujarat assured that the idols installed there would remain intact for a century. But they tumbled in the light wind within just one year," Singh said at the meeting here. They are not sparing even God while doing corruption, Singh said, adding that if Nath comes back to power, he will take all those responsible to task.

The assets of the high and mighty including politicians and officers would be investigated, the former chief minister added.

Fires have broken out in government offices in MP 15 times since 2003 when the BJP came to power, except for the period of 15 months of the Congress government, Singh claimed.

Short circuit in an air conditioner was blamed for the fire at Satpura Bhavan but no official looking after the building's safety was held responsible, he said.

"Evidence related to corruption is being destroyed," Singh said.

There was also rampant corruption in the Ladli Laxmi Yojana, a scheme under which Rs 1,000 each is given to 1.25 crore women monthly, the Congress veteran said.

Give women a cooking gas cylinder for Rs 100 instead of Rs 1100," he said, adding that inflation has soared under the BJP regime.

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government copied the Nari Samman Nidhi Yojana rolled out by the Congress in Himachal Pradesh, he claimed.

On candidate selection for the Assembly elections, Singh said Nath would take the call, largely based on winnability surveys.

Also Read

Will immerse medals in Ganga, fast unto death: Protesting wrestlers

Former BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh, Makhan Singh Solanki joins Congress

7 years after SC handed Vyapam cases to CBI, court starts framing charges

BJP should be taught Karnataka lesson in MP: Congress' Digvijaya Singh

Cong to contest MP Assembly polls on Kamal Nath's face: Digvijaya Singh

Sat next to Mehbooba Mufti purposely, says Uddhav; attacks Fadnavis

Congress let Kartarpur Sahib go, PM Modi reunited it: Rajnath Singh

AAP slams Rajnath Singh as he takes on Mann govt over law, order issue

Oppn have recognised need to fight together to protect Constitution: D Raja

People want restoration of dignity: Cong dubs Shah's visit to J-K cosmetic

Topics :Digvijaya SinghCongressMadhya Pradesh govtMadhya PradeshMadhya Pradesh Assembly ElectionsProtestcorruption

First Published: Jun 25 2023 | 6:24 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story