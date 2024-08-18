Ex-J'khand CM Champai leaves for Delhi amid speculations of him joining BJP

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

A close associate of Soren claimed that the former chief minister left for the national capital from Kolkata on Sunday

Champai Soren, Champai
JMM leader and former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren left for Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Ranchi/Jamshedpur
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2024 | 1:37 PM IST
JMM leader and former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren left for Delhi on Sunday amid speculations of him likely to join the BJP, sources said.

He refused to divulge further details.

Soon after landing in Delhi, Soren told reporters that he hasn't met any BJP leader and he is in the national capital on a "personal" visit.

Some media reports had on Friday claimed that Soren could join the saffron party ahead of the Jharkhand assembly elections.

But, Soren had on Saturday said he had no idea about the speculations.

"I don't know anything about such speculations and reports... I am where I am..." he had told reporters here before leaving for Jamshedpur.

When BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Amar Bauri was asked about speculations of Soren joining the BJP, he said, "I have no official confirmation. I am getting information only through the media.


First Published: Aug 18 2024 | 1:37 PM IST

