Gujarat CM okays Rs 381 for building road from Vadodara to Statue of Unity

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has sanctioned Rs 381.16 crore for the works of developing the road connecting Vadodara with Ekta Nagar, famous as a world tourist destination, as a high-speed corridor. CM Bhupendra Patel has approved the construction of this high-speed corridor to make it easier for tourists to reach the Statue of Unity, save time and fuel and boost the tourism development of the entire region. As a result of this approval given by the Chief Minister, the construction of a six-lane road from Vadodara National Highway 48 junction to Wuda Hadd and service roads on both sides, the remaining 2.5 km of the length from Wuda Hadd to Dabhoi, as per the Phase-1 of the High-Speed Corridor. Standard four-way routing will be carried out along the length.

Not only this, two underpasses and two elevated corridors will also be constructed in this work. Accordingly, the construction of a 6-lane vehicle underpass over Ratanpur Chowk and Thuwavi Junction, as well as a 4-lane elevated corridor in Kellanpur village and over Sinor Chowk will also be included.

Under the inspiration and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the world's tallest statue of Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel "Statue of Unity" Sardar Sarovar Narmada Bandh-Ekta Nagar was constructed.

The Statue of Unity and the entire premises of Ekta Nagar with many tourist attractions have become the center of tourists from all over the world and a large number of tourists keep coming here.