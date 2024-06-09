Home / Politics / Ex-Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy likely to be minister in PM Modi's new Cabinet



While the portfolio allocation is yet to be confirmed, the JD(S), which has won two seats in the recent Lok Sabha elections, has expressed interest in the Agriculture Ministry

H D Kumaraswamy, Kumaraswamy
File image: JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Kumaraswamy is likely to take oath Sunday evening as a minister in the Union Cabinet, party sources said.

While the portfolio allocation is yet to be confirmed, the JD(S), which has won two seats in the recent Lok Sabha elections, has expressed interest in the Agriculture Ministry, the sources added.

"Kumaraswamy has received the invitation for the swearing-in ceremony. He will be sworn-in as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new Council of Ministers," a party source told PTI.

ALSO READ: BJP leaders, NDA allies meet PM Modi ahead of swearing-in ceremony

Preparations are underway at the residence of JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda at 5 Safdarjung Lane in New Delhi to celebrate the occasion.

Modi will be sworn-in for an record-equalling third consecutive term as prime minister this evening.

The inclusion of Kumaraswamy in the Union Cabinet is seen as a strategic move by the BJP to strengthen its foothold in the southern states, particularly in Karnataka, where the JD(S) enjoys significant support especially in the Vokkaliga community-dominated regions.

First Published: Jun 09 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

