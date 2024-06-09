Business Standard
Ahead of swearing-in, to-be Union ministers called for meeting with PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to take oath on Sunday for a third straight term as the head of a coalition government after two full tenures in which the BJP enjoyed a majority on its own

The BJP, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is in contact with allies such as the TDP, led by N Chandrababu Naidu, and the JD(U), spearheaded by Nitish Kumar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with all NDA partners. (File photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Some newly elected MPs, who are likely to be sworn-in as Union Ministers in the third NDA government on Sunday, have been called for a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence here at 11.30 am.
Sources said a top BJP functionary has called the BJP MPs for the meeting without disclosing the purpose.
It is believed they are likely to be appointed as union ministers this evening, they said.
Meanwhile, TDP MP Jayadev Galla, wrote on 'X' that party MP Ram Mohan Naidu will take oath as a cabinet minister and another MP Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani will be made minister of state in the new ministry.
Modi is set to take oath on Sunday for a third straight term as the head of a coalition government after two full tenures in which the BJP enjoyed a majority on its own.
The 73-year-old will be equalling the feat of first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who won in 1952, 1957 and 1962 general elections.
Leaders from India's neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean Region are among the dignitaries and special invitees expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the prime minister and his council of ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 7.15 pm.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Narendra Modi India Prime Minister BJP TDP Jawaharlal Nehru Rashtrapati Bhavan

First Published: Jun 09 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

