Ex-UP CM Mayawati slams Rajasthan govt's Minimum Guaranteed Income Bill

Mayawati referring to the political friction among the Rajasthan Congress leaders says the public welfare works could have been started much earlier

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2023 | 12:06 PM IST
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati slammed Ashok Gehlot-led Congress Government in Rajasthan on the recently passed Minimum Guaranteed Income Bill, 2023 by the Rajasthan Government.

The leader made a scathing attack on Rajasthan Government and called it a Bill for their political interest.

On Tuesday, the Rajasthan government tabled the Rajasthan Minimum Guaranteed Income Bill, 2023, which seeks to cover the entire adult population of the state with guaranteed wages or pension.

The BSP chief tweeted, "The announcement of the minimum income guarantee scheme etc by the Congress government of Rajasthan just before the assembly general elections is less of public interest and more a decision of their political interest. Due to this, it is difficult for poor people to get immediate relief, yet is it appropriate to spend huge amounts of government money only on publicity?"

Mayawati referring to the political friction among the Rajasthan Congress leaders says the public welfare works could have been started much earlier.

She added, "Although the Gehlot government kept sleeping like Kumbhakarna throughout its tenure and was involved in mutual political upheavals, otherwise many works related to the public interest and public welfare should have been started by the government much earlier due to the poverty, unemployment, backwardness and poverty of the people of the state."

Rajasthan Government on Friday passed the Rajasthan Minimum Guaranteed Income Bill, 2023, which promises 125 days of work a year for all families in the state. The bill also guarantees a minimum pension of Rs 1000 per month to the elderly, the specially-abled, widows and single women, which will increase by 15 per cent every year.

First Published: Jul 23 2023 | 12:06 PM IST

