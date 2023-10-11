False cases being filed on AAP leaders, campaign to end party: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday alleged there is a campaign underway to end the AAP and asserted that false cases are being filed against party leaders.

Kejriwal made the claims after AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, whose premises were raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday, met the Delhi chief minister at his residence.

The ED raided Khan's premises in Delhi as part of a money-laundering investigation against him and some others. The searches were undertaken under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and three-four premises were covered, official sources said.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Khan, the AAP chief said, "There have been 170 cases filed against our (AAP) leaders but the judgments in 140 of those cases have been in our favour."



"In the last few months, they have started arresting our senior leaders and ministers. The raids being carried out are part of a campaign that is underway to end the AAP," he added.

Kejriwal alleged that there are no inquiries by the ED or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in BJP-ruled states and claimed that the saffron party's aim is not to end corruption but trouble opposition leaders.

"We have seen how those people who were called corrupt by Modiji are now part of the BJP. They have inducted corrupt people from opposition parties into their fold," he added.

Reiterating that the AAP is a party of patriots, Kejriwal claimed that there is an atmosphere of fear in the country.

"People are leaving India and moving to other countries," he alleged.