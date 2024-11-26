Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Fight to save democracy will continue: Kejriwal on AAP foundation day

Fight to save democracy will continue: Kejriwal on AAP foundation day

The fight of the AAP to save the Constitution and democracy will go on, he said

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal
He called upon the party leaders and workers to resolve to work for betterment of the country | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 11:23 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The AAP has emerged stronger due to its "honesty and love of the people", party supremo Arvind Kejriwal said on the foundation day of the party on Tuesday, asserting the fight to save the Constitution and democracy will continue.

In a post on X, the former chief minister said the common man found its strength with the founding the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 12 years ago.

He said the journey so far was filled with the stories of struggle, sacrifice and victory.

"In last one year lakhs of attempts were made to finish us but our honesty, love of the people and morale of the workers made us stronger. We stand stronger than before against injustice and dictatorship", Kejriwal said in a post in Hindi. 

The fight of the AAP to save the Constitution and democracy will go on, he said.

He called upon the party leaders and workers to resolve to work for betterment of the country.

More From This Section

Amid delay over naming CM, Shinde asks supporters not to throng Varsha'

Was kept in dark over YSRCP govt initiating SECI deal: Ex-Andhra minister

Will not compromise on demand for JPC probe into Adani issue: Ramesh

BRS' K Kavitha slams BJP's 'anti-caste' census stance, questions Congress

Venugopal seeks Supreme Court-monitored probe into Sambhal violence

Senior party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi also greeted party workers on the foundation day of the AAP.

In a post on X, she said the "revolution" started 12 years ago led the common man to hope of change through politics of work and the "dream" was being fulfilled under the leadership of Kejriwal.

She expressed the resolve of the party to make the lives of the common man better and help India become the number one country in the world.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Kejriwal announces 80k more citizen to receive old-age pension in Delhi

You hold press conferences and lie: Swati Maliwal slams Kejriwal, Atishi

Kejriwal highlights achievements, promises completion of pending projects

AAP terms Punjab bypolls win 'semi-final' before Delhi Assembly polls

Delhi women to get Rs 1,000 monthly 'revdi': Kejriwal ahead of elections

Topics :Arvind KejriwalAam Aadmi PartyIndian democracy

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story