Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Was kept in dark over YSRCP govt initiating SECI deal: Ex-Andhra minister

Was kept in dark over YSRCP govt initiating SECI deal: Ex-Andhra minister

The previous YSRCP regime in Andhra Pradesh is embroiled in this alleged scam with claims that government officials received bribes from the Adani Group

Y S Jaganmohan Reddy
He questioned former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy whether he discussed the deal with him | Photo: WEF
Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 7:44 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Former Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister and Janasena leader B Srinivasa Reddy on Monday said that he had no knowledge of the erstwhile YSRCP regime initiating a deal with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), which is now embroiled in an alleged international bribery scandal.

Business tycoon and Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani has been charged by the US Department of Justice over his role in an alleged years-long scheme to pay USD 250 million bribe to the Indian officials in exchange for favourable terms for solar power contracts, an allegation refuted by the Indian conglomerate.

The previous YSRCP regime in Andhra Pradesh is embroiled in this alleged scam with claims that government officials received bribes from the Adani Group.

Reportedly, the southern state signed solar power deals with the SECI which are also allegedly connected to these allegations.

I don't know that they (erstwhile YSRCP regime) spoke to SECI. They are saying that I signed the document. I didn't sign the agreement, I only signed the document to forward it to the cabinet. It went before the cabinet with (my) digital sign, said Reddy, talking to a vernacular news channel.

He questioned former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy whether he discussed the deal with him.

Srinivas Reddy was a former senior YSRCP leader, who recently quit the party to join rival Janasena.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Adani case: US state dept declines comment on disruptions in Parliament

Will not compromise on demand for JPC probe into Adani issue: Ramesh

Andhra govt mulls next steps on Adani, if power deal can be scrapped

TotalEnergies pauses investments in Adani Group after bribery charges

Comfortable liquidity, enough debt cover for 28 months: Adani group

Topics :Y S Jaganmohan ReddyGautam Adani SEC indictmentYSRCPAndhra PradeshAndhra Pradesh government

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 7:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story