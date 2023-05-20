Home / Politics / Five 'guarantees' will become a law after 1st Cabinet meeting today: Rahul

Five 'guarantees' will become a law after 1st Cabinet meeting today: Rahul

Political observers said the promise of 'guarantees' found resonance with the people during the campaigning, particularly women, and played a key role in the stupendous victory of the Congress

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Five 'guarantees' will become a law after 1st Cabinet meeting today: Rahul

2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2023 | 2:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the five 'guarantees' promised by the party before the elections in Karnataka will be implemented within a few hours after the first Cabinet meeting.

He also said the people of Karnataka defeated BJP's "hatred and corruption" in the Assembly elections.

"I had said we don't make false promises. We do what we say. The first cabinet meeting of the new government will take place in one to two hours. In that meeting, all the five 'guarantees' will become a law, Gandhi said after the swearing-in ceremony of Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister.

These guarantees are: 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya), Rs 3,000 every month for unemployed graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (YuvaNidhi) and free travel for women in public transport buses (Shakti).

Political observers said the promise of 'guarantees' found resonance with the people during the campaigning, particularly women, and played a key role in the stupendous victory of the Congress in the Assembly polls.

Gandhi also said the Congress won the election because it had "truth and the backing of poor people" by its side whereas the BJP had "money, power and police."

"However, the people defeated the BJP, their corruption and hatred in the election. As we had said in our Padayatra, love won and the hatred lost," Gandhi said.

He also expressed his gratitude to the people of Karnataka for their wholehearted support to the Congress.

"We understand the sufferings you underwent in the last five years. Media wrote about why the Congress won the election. Various analyses and various theories were floated. However, the reason for the victory was that the Congress stood by poor, weaker sections and backward communities, Dalits and tribals," he said.

In the May 10 Assembly elections, the Congress ousted the BJP from power, winning 135 seats in the 224-member Assembly. BJP got 66 seats and the Janata Dal (Secular) headed by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda managed only 19.

Also Read

Sonia Gandhi to address election rally in Karnataka's Hubballi on Saturday

Bharat Jodo Yatra is not to project Rahul as PM candidate: Jairam Ramesh

Rahul Gandhi visits memorials of former Prime Ministers, Mahatma Gandhi

Was our economy bigger when we fought the British: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP

Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP, its ideology as Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Haryana

Rs 2,000 note withdrawal to cover up drubbing in Karnataka polls: Stalin

Centre's ordinance necessary for maintaining Delhi's dignity: BJP

Siddaramaiah sworn in K'taka CM, DKS dy CM; several Oppn leaders attend

We have PM Modi to win Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, says CM Chouhan

Ordinance to say govt will have final say even if SC comes in way: Sibal

Topics :Rahul GandhiKarnatakaCongress

First Published: May 20 2023 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story