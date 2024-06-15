Former CMs Kumaraswamy and Bommai quit as MLAs after winning LS polls

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai, who have been elected as MPs in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, on Saturday resigned as members of the state Legislative Assembly.

Kumaraswamy and Bommai submitted their resignations to Assembly Speaker U T Khader at his office here, an official statement said. While Kumaraswamy represented Channapatna Assembly segment Bommai was an MLA from Shiggaon seat.

Kumaraswamy, who was elected to Lok Sabha from Mandya constituency, is now Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries in Prime Minister Narendra Modi- led cabinet, while Bommai represents Haveri Lok Sabha seat.