Home / India News / Liquor permits on health ground in Gujarat go up by 58% in 3 years

Liquor permits on health ground in Gujarat go up by 58% in 3 years

Being the state in which Mahatma Gandhi was born, the manufacture, storage, sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages have been banned in Gujarat since its formation

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 3:38 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The number of people holding liquor permits on health ground in Gujarat has gone up by 58 per cent in three years, as per figures of the state prohibition and excise department.

As against 27,452 liquor permit holders in November 2020, Gujarat now has 43,470 permit holders, according to the data.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Being the state in which Mahatma Gandhi was born, the manufacture, storage, sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages have been banned in Gujarat since its formation.

The state's population is estimated to be around 6.7 crore.

A senior official from the prohibition department said apart from the people who have been given permits on health ground, foreign nationals and people from other states are given the permit for a maximum period of one week during their visit to Gujarat.

The data revealed that Ahmedabad district was on top of the list with 13,456 liquor permits, followed by Surat (9,238), Rajkot (4,502), Vadodara (2,743), Jamnagar (2,039), Gandhinagar (1,851) and Porbandar (1,700).

As per another data, 77 hotels in Gujarat have been given license to sell liquor to the permit holders as well as those coming to the state from other parts of the country or abroad.

Liquor permits are issued to individuals by the department only after the area medical board issues a certificate declaring that consumption of liquor is necessary for the applicant's health.

Last week, in an attempt to provide "global business ecosystem" at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), the state government lifted the ban on liquor in the area, exempting it from prohibition.

The prohibition department had in a statement said under the new system, hotels, restaurants and clubs (existing and that will come up) in the GIFT City area will be given permits for wine and dine facilities. However, such establishments will not be allowed to sell liquor bottles to people.

Also Read

Passengers can carry 2 sealed bottles of alcohol per person in Delhi metro

Alcohol association welcomes Manipur's move to lift prohibition on liquor

IRCTC launches Amazing Goa Ex Rajkot, the package covers 5 nights/6 days

Dry day today on Gandhi Jayanti: All you need to know about dry days

Ahead of PM Modi's 73rd birthday, Yoga programs to be held in Gujarat

Probe underway in 2005-06 land deal of Priyanka Gandhi, Robert Vadra: ED

Himachal Pradesh: Chintpurni traders protest against passenger ropeway

Cong leaders Kharge, Rahul Gandhi condole death of DMDK founder Vijayakanth

Shah condoles death of Vijayakanth, says he inspired patriotism in people

'Was battling cancer while approached for RRKPK' reveals Sharmila Tagore

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Liquor firmsProhibitionAlcohol banGujarat

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 3:38 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story