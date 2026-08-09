Four days left: Parliament braces for key Bills amid Opposition protests

On Sunday, Congress’ Jairam Ramesh in a social media post recalled that there was a security breach in the Lok Sabha on December 13, 2023, when two men jumped into the House from the public gallery. He said the Opposition repeatedly demanded a statement from Shah, but he remained silent “as he is doing now”.

“Between December 14 and 21, 2023, 146 MPs – 100 in the Lok Sabha and 46 in the Rajya Sabha – were suspended.” In the remainder of the session, with minimal Opposition presence, Parliament passed several significant pieces of legislation, including the three criminal law reform Bills and another related to the appointment, conditions of service, and terms of office of the chief election commissioner and other election commissioners. “History should not repeat itself,” Ramesh said.