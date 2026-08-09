'Gujarat is driving its economic growth via sector-specific policies'

To date, the state has streamlined 3,226 compliances, covering both business-centric and citizen-centric processes. Following an extensive review of state Acts and Rules, more than 731 provisions have been decriminalised. Gujarat’s E-Sarkar initiatives focus on end-to-end digitisation of government services, approvals, and compliance processes. For the first time, the state government has introduced “choose your incentive” framework, which is flexible, transparent and speedy, and allows industries to choose a customised combination of capital subsidy, interest subsidy, or power tariff reimbursement that suits their business viability. Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) will not be defined in accordance with the latest definition by the Union Ministry of MSME and will get incentives up to 45 per cent of their investment.