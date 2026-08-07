Incumbent parties won 53% of state by-elections since 2009, shows data

At the party level, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accounted for the largest share of victories by incumbent parties at 30 per cent, followed by the Indian National Congress at 27 per cent, and the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) at 6 per cent. Among opposition victories, the Congress led with a 41 per cent share, followed by the BJP at 17 per cent and the Samajwadi Party (SP) at 8 per cent.