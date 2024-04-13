Home / Politics / Friendship with Ansari, Atiq Ahmed undid Samajwadi Party: UP Dy CM Maurya

Friendship with Ansari, Atiq Ahmed undid Samajwadi Party: UP Dy CM Maurya

Gangster-Politician Atiq Ahmed was gunned down in police custody in Prayagraj last year while Mukhtar Ahmed died of cardiac arrest in hospital in Banda last month

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya during an interview with PTI, at its head office in New Delhi, Monday, April 1, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2024 | 3:40 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday claimed that it was the Samajwadi Party's "friendship" with Azam Khan, Atiq Ahmed and Mukhtar Ansari that led to its debacle in the state.

Maurya told reporters at party headquarters here, "Akhilesh Yadav has three friends Azam Khan, Atiq Ahmed and Mukhtar. Two of them are not alive anymore. But this friendship led to the wiping out of Samajwadi Party."

Gangster-Politician Atiq Ahmed was gunned down in police custody in Prayagraj last year while Mukhtar Ahmed died of cardiac arrest in hospital in Banda last month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Former cabinet minister Azam Khan is currently lodged in Sitapur jail after being convicted in multiple cases.
 

Maurya said SP and Congress refused the invitation for the inauguration ceremony of Ram temple and the public now will now refuse them their votes.

"It was surprising that even when speaker of Legislative assembly Satish Maahan invited all assembly members to accompany him to visit the Ram Temple, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav stopped his MLAs from visiting Ayodhya against their wishes," he said.

Maurya said that the BJP is working hard to realise the target of 400 seats given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and claimed that the party is winning all 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Also Read

Who was Mukhtar Ansari: Gangster-turned-politician laid to rest in Ghazipur

Mukhtar Ansari gets another life sentence, this time for fake arms licence

Poisoning or heart attack? Controversy surrounds Mukhtar Ansari's death

Amid tight security, Mukhtar Ansari laid to rest in UP's Ghazipur

From the US to France: Here's how the world is celebrating Ram temple

CM Kejriwal not being allowed to meet family in Tihar jail: Sanjay Singh

Battleground 2024: J&K Assembly polls and statehood soon, says PM Modi

Some parties seek LGBT vote as most Indians disapprove of homosexuality

Bengal PDS scam: ED attaches assets linked to Jyoti Priya Mallick, 2 others

Lok Sabha elections: Will RLD tie-up help BJP retain Muzaffarnagar?

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Samajwadi PartyUttar PradeshUttar Pradesh governmentAkhilesh Yadav

First Published: Apr 13 2024 | 3:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story